Jan 13, 2021
Islamabad car firing case: ATC extends physical remand of CTD cops

  • The investigation officer requested the judge to extend physical remand of the accused by five days.
  • Investigation officer stated that their statement under section 364 of CrPC will be recorded, due to which their custody is required.
BR Web Desk 13 Jan 2021

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended physical remand of the five arrested cops in the Osman Satti murder case.

They were presented before the court as hearing of the case resumed in Islamabad. The investigation officer requested the judge to extend physical remand of the accused by five days.

He stated that their statement under section 364 of CrPC will be recorded, due to which their custody is required.

Accepting his plea, the court granted a five-day extension in the accused’s physical remand.

At the start of the proceedings, the judge Raja Jawad Abbas asked the Investigation Officer about the progress of the ongoing probe.

He replied that the accused have confessed to the crime. He quoted them as saying that an innocent citizen lost his life because of their fault.

The accused include Muddasir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed.

On January 2, the five Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were arrested for indiscriminately gunning down 22-year-old Osama in the Sector G-10 area on Srignagar Highway within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station in the federal capital.

