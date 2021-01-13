Business & Finance
Wells Fargo PAC to pause political contributions for 'foreseeable future'
- "We will take into consideration the actions of elected officials who objected to the Electoral College vote.
13 Jan 2021
Wells Fargo & Co said its political action committee (PAC) will pause political contributions for the foreseeable future to review its strategy at the outset of the new Congress and the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
"We will take into consideration the actions of elected officials who objected to the Electoral College vote and we urge members of all political parties to work together in a bipartisan fashion to help our nation heal", a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China
Wells Fargo PAC to pause political contributions for 'foreseeable future'
Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump
Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms
Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process
US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence
Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption
Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment
Read more stories
Comments