Excise dept collects Rs 6bn tax during Jul-Dec 2020

  • Of the total Rs 6 billion about 2 billion was recovered for FBR and deposited the amount to the national exchequer, Director Excise said.
APP 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Excise and Taxation department has achieved another milestone after collecting around Rs6 billion tax from July to December 2020.

Of the total Rs 6 billion about 2 billion was recovered for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and deposited the amount to the national exchequer, Director Excise Bilal Azam told APP on Tuesday.

The department, he said, had introduced the online payment system, enabling the motor vehicle owner to submit their token, registration and transfer fee through integrating credit cards, bank accounts and other means, ultimately further increase in revenue collection.

“It was a biggest achievement of the department as the target was achieved at what times when people were feared to step out of his home due to COVID-19,” said Azam.

The director said, vehicle owner were also submitting their token fee on National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) e-sahulat centres across the country without visiting excise office.

To a query, he said Excise had started vehicle registration and transfer at door step in collaboration with NADRA for the convenience of the public.

