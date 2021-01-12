ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Pakistan

PSX gains 316 points to close at 45,922 points

  • As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 272 of them recorded gain and 124 sustained losses.
APP 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 316.62 points, with positive change of 0.69 percent, closing at 45,922.042 points against 45,605.42 points on the last working day.

A total 825,893,776 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 588,039,825 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.138 billion against Rs17.746 billion previous day.

As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 272 of them recorded gain and 124 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 250,242,000 shares and price per share of Rs4.01, Hum Network with a volume of 68,503,000 and price per share of Rs7.43 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 29,800,575 and price per share of Rs30.60.

Millat Tractors recorded maximum increase of Rs43.96 per share, closing at Rs1161.05 whereas Khyber Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs34.03 per share, closing at Rs487.77. Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs109.60 per share, closing at Rs6660.40 while Gatron Ind. shares decreased by Rs42.37 per share closing at Rs522.63.

