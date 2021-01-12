PSX gains 316 points to close at 45,922 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 316.62 points, with positive change of 0.69 percent, closing at 45,922.042 points against 45,605.42 points on the last working day.

A total 825,893,776 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 588,039,825 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.138 billion against Rs17.746 billion previous day.

As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 272 of them recorded gain and 124 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 250,242,000 shares and price per share of Rs4.01, Hum Network with a volume of 68,503,000 and price per share of Rs7.43 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 29,800,575 and price per share of Rs30.60.

Millat Tractors recorded maximum increase of Rs43.96 per share, closing at Rs1161.05 whereas Khyber Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs34.03 per share, closing at Rs487.77. Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs109.60 per share, closing at Rs6660.40 while Gatron Ind. shares decreased by Rs42.37 per share closing at Rs522.63.