Admissions in Masters, M Phil and PhD underway at SU

HYDERABAD: Admissions for Masters, M Phil and PhD in various disciplines are underway at the Sindh University Jamshoro, while the merit list of Bachelors Degree programme is likely to be announced today.

According to the director admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, the aspirants of admissions to various disciplines of Master’s degree program can submit their online applications till Jan 15. He said efforts are being made to issue the first merit list of bachelor degree programs within a day or two.

The candidates who had already submitted their online applications for admissions to the Master’s degree programmes were required to deposit Rs 2500 per form processing fees by Jan 15, otherwise their candidature will be rejected and their names will be left out of the admission process.

