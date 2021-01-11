ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ivory Coast cocoa farmers get boost from rainy weather

  • The mid-crop looks to be abundant. We have lots of cherelles and small pods on the trees.
  • In the centre of the country, the region of Yamoussoukro saw 67.5 mm of rain last week, 66.3 mm above the average.
Reuters Updated 11 Jan 2021

ABIDJAN: Unseasonably heavy rains mixed with sun last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions, improving prospects for the April-to-September mid-crop harvest, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its dry season, which runs until March. Farmers said they were pleased with the rainfall and the weakness of this year's Harmattan winds, which sweep in dust from the Sahara Desert.

"The mid-crop looks to be abundant. We have lots of cherelles and small pods on the trees," said Salame Kone, who farms in the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt.

Data collected by Reuters showed rainfall in Soubre was 12.9 millimetres (mm) last week, 9.3 mm above the five-year average.

In the centre of the country, the region of Yamoussoukro saw 67.5 mm of rain last week, 66.3 mm above the average, and Bongouanou received 23 mm, 21.8 mm above the average.

In the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and the centre-western region of Daloa, farmers said they were encouraged by the prospects for the mid-crop.

However, slow demand for cocoa linked to a drop in global demand for chocolate during the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting farmers hard.

In the eastern region of Abengourou, known for the good quality of it beans, farmers said some growers were smuggling their cocoa into neighbouring Ghana in search of buyers.

"Some farmers use the trails to go sell in Ghana but they are only able to sell small quantities," said Lambert Abo, who farms in Abengourou.

The region received 50.5 mm of rainfall last week, 47.2 mm above the average.

Last week's average daily temperatures ranged from 27.4 to 30.9 degrees Celsius.

ivory coast cocoa regulator cocoa crop cocoa farmer

Ivory Coast cocoa farmers get boost from rainy weather

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters