PDM Malakand rally: Bilawal asks people to join PDM march against 'inflation, corruption and injustices of PTI'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto set off for Batkhela, Malakand district on Monday where the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will stage its power show against the government.

In a tweet today, the PPP leader said that he was on his way to Malakand and invited everyone to march with them against the corruption and injustices of seven years of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

"On our way to Malakand for #PDMRallyMalakand. Join us to march against inflation, corruption and injustices of 7 years of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of PTI . which has pushed KP & now all of Pakistan into crisis," he tweeted.

The PDM changed its venue from GT Road to Batkhela's Zafar Park as the previous venture did not have the capacity to hold a large number of participants, ARY reported.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz will also be addressing the rally today.