Kuwait raises February KEC crude export price for Asia
11 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: Kuwait has raised the February official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) to 65 cents per barrel above the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes for Asian refiners, up 40 cents from the previous month, a pricing document showed on Monday.
The producer set the February Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP at 60 cents below Oman/Dubai, up 50 cents from the previous month.
Kuwait's OSP increase followed top oil exporter Saudi Arabia increasing its February prices for all grades sold to Asia.
