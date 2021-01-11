ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.93%)
BOP 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.23%)
DGKC 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.4%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
FFL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
HASCOL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
HUBC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.77%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (12.19%)
JSCL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.74%)
KAPCO 37.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.4%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
PAEL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.73%)
PPL 98.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.38%)
PRL 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.4%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.66%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 9.93 (0.21%)
BR30 24,318 Increased By ▲ 111.15 (0.46%)
KSE100 45,760 Increased By ▲ 105.99 (0.23%)
KSE30 19,163 Increased By ▲ 38.87 (0.2%)
Kuwait raises February KEC crude export price for Asia

Reuters 11 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Kuwait has raised the February official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) to 65 cents per barrel above the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes for Asian refiners, up 40 cents from the previous month, a pricing document showed on Monday.

The producer set the February Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP at 60 cents below Oman/Dubai, up 50 cents from the previous month.

Kuwait's OSP increase followed top oil exporter Saudi Arabia increasing its February prices for all grades sold to Asia.

