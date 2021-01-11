KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 404bps to 8.85 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 3.6 percent to 129.83 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 125.29 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter remained at Rs 7.93 billion without any change during this week.

