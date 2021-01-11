Bomb kills three in Kabul

KABUL: An Afghan journalist-turned spokesman for the country's public protection force was killed along with two colleagues Sunday by a bomb targeting their vehicle, officials said.

The murder of Zia Wadan, who previously worked for several media networks, appeared to be the latest in a series of targeted killings that have rocked Afghanistan, especially Kabul.

Wadan and his colleagues were killed in morning rush-hour traffic in an eastern part of the capital, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told reporters.