ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Razed encroached houses: Residents to be provided rent for two years: minister

APP 11 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Local government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday said that after Mehmoodabad nullah more encroachments would be removed in Karachi and the residents of razed houses would be provided house rent for two years.

The Sindh Minister passed these remarks while visiting Mahmoodabad Manzoor Colony nullah here, said a statement issued on Sunday. He said that Sindh government is making a housing scheme at the land and the affected residents would be given priority. All stakeholders are on same page for removal of encroachment, he added.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, former UC Chairman Farhan Ghani, Karamullah Waqasi, Sardar Nazakat Ali and departmental heads of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present on the occasion. Administrator and DMCs are tasked with uplifting the infrastructure, he added.

Nasir said that big encroachments including houses would be removed from Mehmoodabad nullah from Monday and roads would be constructed on both sides after removal of encroachments.

The minister said that the people residing along the drains face life threats. He said that they were taking measures to ensure draining of rain water in monsoon season.

Nasir said that consultancy of Mehmoodabad, Gujjar and other nullahs were conducted by NED University. Sindh government had signed a contract with the World Bank through which encroachment had to be removed and this operation is its continuity, he added.

He said that after directives of Supreme Court, the encroachment removal is being done smoothly as earlier the encroachers get stay orders from lower courts. He said that Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed was tasked with to cancel illegal leases.

He was of the view that the works would be done on only those schemes that are in favour of the public. Nasir said that mechanism is made transparent and now government taxes are submitted in its own account.

The minister said that Sindh Government is carrying out development works indiscriminately. He said that Sindh Government is not happy in demolishing houses of people but compelled to do so.

Razed encroached houses: Residents to be provided rent for two years: minister

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Govt, IPPs agree to sign master agreements

Bomb kills three in Kabul

PM reiterates his resolve against ‘mafia’

Pope urges US to protect democracy

Indonesia says located black box recorders from crashed plane

ICC probes racist abuse after fans ejected from Sydney Test

UK helps raise $1bn in global vaccine donations

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.