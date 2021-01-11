Razed encroached houses: Residents to be provided rent for two years: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Local government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah Sunday said that after Mehmoodabad nullah more encroachments would be removed in Karachi and the residents of razed houses would be provided house rent for two years.

The Sindh Minister passed these remarks while visiting Mahmoodabad Manzoor Colony nullah here, said a statement issued on Sunday. He said that Sindh government is making a housing scheme at the land and the affected residents would be given priority. All stakeholders are on same page for removal of encroachment, he added.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, former UC Chairman Farhan Ghani, Karamullah Waqasi, Sardar Nazakat Ali and departmental heads of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present on the occasion. Administrator and DMCs are tasked with uplifting the infrastructure, he added.

Nasir said that big encroachments including houses would be removed from Mehmoodabad nullah from Monday and roads would be constructed on both sides after removal of encroachments.

The minister said that the people residing along the drains face life threats. He said that they were taking measures to ensure draining of rain water in monsoon season.

Nasir said that consultancy of Mehmoodabad, Gujjar and other nullahs were conducted by NED University. Sindh government had signed a contract with the World Bank through which encroachment had to be removed and this operation is its continuity, he added.

He said that after directives of Supreme Court, the encroachment removal is being done smoothly as earlier the encroachers get stay orders from lower courts. He said that Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed was tasked with to cancel illegal leases.

He was of the view that the works would be done on only those schemes that are in favour of the public. Nasir said that mechanism is made transparent and now government taxes are submitted in its own account.

The minister said that Sindh Government is carrying out development works indiscriminately. He said that Sindh Government is not happy in demolishing houses of people but compelled to do so.