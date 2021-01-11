ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Pakistan

PDM's power show in Batkhela today

Recorder Report Updated 11 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: The opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold its power show today in Zafar Park Batkhela, Malakand. The opposition rally will be addressed by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the opposition alliance, according to JUI-F spokesman Abdul Jalil Jan.

The spokesman said the JUI-F has issued a schedule of rallies and caravans which will participate in the PDM power show. He said all arrangements have been finalized to make the historic rally in Malakand.

Earlier, talking to the media here, PPP provincial information secretary Senator Rubina Khalid said PDM will prove its power show on Jan 11 in Batkhela, Malakand district to pave way for ousting of Imran Khan's incompetent government at the earliest.

She said PDM was working on 25 points given by the leadership. She added that all the ministers feared for PDM's gatherings due to their negligence in serving the masses and the PTI government has totally failed to rule the country.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan should apologize to the people of Hazara tribe over his statement regarding black mailing. She said that within seven years of government, the PTI could not give any single mega project to the province which is the sign of its failure.

