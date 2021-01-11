ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (0.05%)
BR30 24,247 Increased By ▲ 40.16 (0.17%)
KSE100 45,672 Increased By ▲ 17.71 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,126 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N govt paid no attention to install transmission lines: Gill

APP Updated 11 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s government had inked expensive power contracts just to make money and didn't paid attention to install electricity's transmission lines which led sudden power outage across the country.

The consequences of incompetency of the former regimes were causing troubles to the nation today, he said.

The nationwide power breakdown, he said, had been effectively overcome with effective measures of the incumbent government who always took the national issues as serious, he said.

In a statement, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that if there was a possibility of using "Saria" in power transmission lines projects, PML-N could end the power crisis in its regime. These corrupt thieves had no concern for the country and the nation, he said, adding that these people kept working on the certain projects from which they could get commissions. These lines were supposed to benefit the country's industry and the general public if developed, so it was not taken into account, he maintained.

The SAPM said that who had been making money in power projects in previous regimes forgot to install transmission lines. Due to their corrupt practices the country went into sudden darkness today but unfortunately the PML-N's leaders were blaming others for what their absconder leader did.

He said that the PML-N's leaders were currently in mental anxiety and they feel that milk and honey were flowing in their time.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill further said that the corrupt gang of PDM had been exposed before the people of Pakistan. Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Nawaz had no sympathy with the heirs of martyrs of Mach tragedy instead they had been instigating the poor people to do just politics, adding that they didn't even bother to attend the funerals of martyrs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was fighting against these corrupt politicians to save the country. The SAPM said that Bilawal Zardari had destroyed Sindh in 13 years. Billions of rupees had been plundered in Sindh province through generating fake accounts on the names of poor people and fake pensioners, he highlighted.

PML-N govt paid no attention to install transmission lines: Gill

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.