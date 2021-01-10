World
Pence to attend Biden's inauguration, official says
- Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on Jan. 20.
10 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, a senior administration official said on Saturday.
On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on Jan. 20.
