Federal cabinet to discuss economic, political issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Jan 12) to discuss the country's economic and political issues and different proposals of ministries. The killing of workers of Hazara community, the way it was dealt with both by the Federal and provincial government will also come under discussion.

On economic front, the Cabinet will be apprised about increase in exports during the first half year of current fiscal and substantial growth in remittances during this period. However, prices of sugar and a few other commodities remain a challenge for the policymakers.

Minister for Economic Affairs, Khusro Bakhtyar, will share details of foreign funds amounting to Rs 70 billion and their utilization. Cabinet members are expected to enquire about the Debt Commission's report.

Ministry of Defence has sought exemption in duties and taxes on sale of HSDO (gratis fuel) through normal tendering.

Finance Division will submit a summary for in principle approval to proceed further as per law/rules, for submitting a Bill for new legislation titled "The Auditor General's (functions, powers and terms and conditions of service) Act, 2020 and repeal of the Auditor General's (functions, powers and terms and conditions of service) Ordinance, 2001."

Ministry of Human Rights has submitted a summary for appointment of Director General of Legal Aid and Justice Authority, whereas Ministry of Interior has proposed declaration of Police Station, FIA Commercial Banking Circle Lahore.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations has submitted a summary for holding of election of National Council for Tibb (NCT) and appointment of Administrator. Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has submitted a summary for additional charge for the post of Director General, Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP).

Petroleum Division has also submitted a summary for alteration in the nomination of ex-officio Directors on the Boards of Companies under its purview. The Cabinet will consider a summary of Railways Division regarding construction of multi-story building on Railway land at Nowshera. other items to be considered by the Cabinet are as follows: constitution of Board of Governors (BoG) of Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST), ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Reforms (CCIR) in its meeting held on December 17, 2020, ratification of decisions of CCIR in its meeting held on December 23, 2020, ratification of decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation in its meeting held on January 4, 2021 and ratification of decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its meeting held on January 6, 2021.

