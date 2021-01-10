Politics of vengeance smells haughtiness: Elahi

LAHORE: N-League's former MNA Dewan Ashiq Bokhari called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here on Saturday and inquired about welfare of former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain.

Elahi said on the occasion that politics of vengeance is negative politics and it smells haughtiness and Almighty Allah does not like haughtiness. He said they had completed public welfare projects in South Punjab for allying deprivations of the people, if given an opportunity in future, we will continue the journey of progress and development Insha-Allah. Dewan Ashiq Bokhari said works of Ch Parvez Elahi in South Punjab are viewed with great respect, people even today remember your tenure.

