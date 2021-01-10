ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
Pakistan

PPP condemns PM for criticising opposition in Quetta

Naveed Butt 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Quetta and his criticism of the opposition there, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi asked did Imran Khan go to Quetta to sympathise with the victims of the Mach tragedy or for criticising the opposition.

He said that it was a matter of shame to go for condolences by imposing conditions on the victims.

"What was even more shameful was that on the one hand, the bodies of the victims were being buried, and on the other hand, the incompetent prime minister was receiving guard of honour from the police," Kundi said.

He said in a statement on Saturday that Imran Khan also continued to violate the etiquette of condolence by decorating the royal court, and forcing the bereaved families to attend.

He expressed his condolences to them in the royal court, he said. Kundi said, "The captain of the corrupt team is Imran Khan himself, all the medals of corruption in sugar, flour, BRT, billion trees and LNG are with Imran Khan. He is repeating allegations against the opposition to cover up his corruption."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

