Crime cases on the rise in Capital

ISLAMABAD: Despite tall claims of the city police, the incidents of robbery, snatching at gunpoint and motor vehicle thefts witnessed a spike during the last week in the federal Capital. According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, carjackers stole and snatched 12 vehicles including motorbikes and robbers struck at nine different places in the capital city, depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees during the last week.

Over three cases of abduction, predominantly of women were reported to the city's various police stations in the same period. During the last week, the criminal gangs predominantly operated within the limits of Ramna, Golra, Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi, and Tarnol police stations.

