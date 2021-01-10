H'bad DC orders action against illegal petrol pumps

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the concerned officers to take action against the illegal petrol pumps identified by the Custom Department. Presiding over the meeting regarding the closure of petrol pumps in his office on Saturday, DC Hyderabad said that according to list provided by Pakistan Customs Department, the all illegal petrol pumps will be immediately sealed. He said that no one is above the law and strict actions will be taken against illegal petrol pumps.

He further directed all the Assistant Commissioners of various talukas of district to seal such illegal petrol pumps, wherever situated in the district and compliance report should be submitted to his office accordingly.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Taluka Rural Qandeel Fatima Memon, Assistant Commissioner Taluka Latifabad Ishtiaq Ali Mangi, Superintendent of Customs Department Shoaib Khan and other concerned officers attend the meeting.

