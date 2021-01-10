Eight people injured: Fire erupts in SITE area chemical factory

KARACHI: Eight people were injured after a third-grade fire erupted in multi-story chemical factory located in Haroonabad in Karachi's SITE Area on Saturday morning. Following this, neighbouring factories and a petrol pump in the area have been evacuated.

The fire brigade said that the blaze started shortly after 9am but was controlled by 3:00pm. Soon after the incident, Asadullah Khan, the Managing Director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) declared a state of emergency on NEPA and Sakhi Hassan water hydrants.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board had imposed an emergency at fire hydrants in the city and fire stations have been alerted. Police have reached the site as well. The injured people moved to the Civil Hospital Burns Ward and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to reports, 12 fire trucks reached the site and were trying to douse the blaze.

