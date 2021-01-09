Weekly inflation witnesses nominal increase of 0.06pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 07, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.06 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 140.01 points against 139.92 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 5.81 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.17 percent increase and went up from 144.68 points in last week to 144.92 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.05 percent, 0.02 percent, 0.01 and 0.10 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 06 items decreased, 22 items increased while that of 23 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included chicken, tomatoes, onions, eggs, wheat flour and potatoes.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included LPG Cylinder, sugar, chillies, mustard oil, petrol, diesel, gur, cooking oil (loose), toilet soap, vegetable ghee, gram pulse, moong pulse, firewood, bananas, mash pulse, shirting, cooked beef, curd, garlic, masoor pulse and rice (Irri 6/9).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), bread, beef, mutton, fresh milk, powdered milk, salt, tea (packet), cooked daal, prepared tea, cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, match box and telephone call.