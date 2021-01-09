ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi’s mercury drops to 5.8º Celsius as cold wave persists

  • The wind speed may increase in the day, said a statement issued by Met office director.
  • Karachi had recorded its coldest night in last 12 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the new year night between Thursday and Friday.
BR Web Desk 09 Jan 2021

Karachi experienced a chilly morning on Saturday as mercury recorded at 5.8°C, weather department said.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the Sindh capital city is currently experiencing a wave of cold Siberian winds.

The wind speed may increase in the day, said a statement issued by Met office director. It predicted winds can move at 45 to 54 kilometres per hour.

The wind speed, however, is likely to decrease from tomorrow (Sunday), the Met director said.

Earlier this week, the Met department said the cold snap will continue in Karachi for the next 10 nights.

Karachi had recorded its coldest night in last 12 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the new year night between Thursday and Friday.

According to the met department, the temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in Northern Areas and North Balochistan. Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Pakistan Karachi Winter weather Karachi winter

Karachi’s mercury drops to 5.8º Celsius as cold wave persists

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

H1 workers’ remittances post 25pc growth

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters