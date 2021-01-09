Karachi’s mercury drops to 5.8º Celsius as cold wave persists

Karachi experienced a chilly morning on Saturday as mercury recorded at 5.8°C, weather department said.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the Sindh capital city is currently experiencing a wave of cold Siberian winds.

The wind speed may increase in the day, said a statement issued by Met office director. It predicted winds can move at 45 to 54 kilometres per hour.

The wind speed, however, is likely to decrease from tomorrow (Sunday), the Met director said.

Earlier this week, the Met department said the cold snap will continue in Karachi for the next 10 nights.

Karachi had recorded its coldest night in last 12 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the new year night between Thursday and Friday.

According to the met department, the temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in Northern Areas and North Balochistan. Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.