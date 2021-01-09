'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Following the permanent suspension of his Twitter account, Donald Trump has said that he will look at the 'possibilities of building out our own platform in the future'.

Twitter on Friday, permanently suspended Trump’s account citing 'the risk of further incitement of violence'. This is the first time Twitter has banned a head of state.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a tweet.

Using the @POTUS account, Trump said he would look at building his own platform. Railing against Twitter, Trump said as he has been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me.

He added that Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230, they would not exist for long, BBC reported. “We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future,” Trump further said.

However, the tweets disappeared almost instantly.