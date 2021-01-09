Export of Kinnow halts due to sit-in

KARACHI: Export of Kinnow has suspended due to sit-in of protestors at different places in Karachi.

Exporter informed that some 400 plus containers are stranded at different places of Karachi and interior Sindh.

Waheed Ahmed former chairman Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters and Merchants Association has informed that the exporters are likely to face huge financial losses due to inaccessibility of export containers of Kinnow to the sea port. Approximately some 400 export containers of Kinnow worth $4.6 million are standing still awaiting transportation to the sea port, he added.

He said that Kinnow containers are maintained at the specific temperature, hundreds of containers loaded with Kinnow are likely to get spoiled waiting at the side. Due to acute shortage of reefer containers as well as vessels, the export is being done at four times higher freight charges than usual.

Exporters are already confronted with heavy financial losses and the sit-ins leading to blockage of roads will further multiply the losses, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021