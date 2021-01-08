ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,833 Increased By ▲ 27.46 (0.57%)
BR30 24,243 Increased By ▲ 145.57 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,662 Increased By ▲ 317.05 (0.7%)
KSE30 19,135 Increased By ▲ 126.56 (0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai Pakistan to Boost Production by 100pc

  • Hyundai Pakistan plans on increasing its production capacity by 100 percent in the first quarter of the new year.
BR Web Desk 08 Jan 2021

Hyundai-Nishat Motor Pvt. Ltd. plans on increasing its production capacity by 100 percent in the first quarter of the new year, according to Hassan Mansha, Hyundai Pakistan's CEO.

The company aims to adopt a double-shift schedule to boost its production capacity in three month, as reported by Pakwheels.com.

According to Hassan Mansha, Hyundai-Nishat hopes to create more employment opportunity in the auto sector through this initiative.

With launch of another car, the Hyundai Elantra, expected in 2021, Hyundai Pakistan is ready to increase its production capacity to meet the changing dynamics of Pakistan's auto sector.

It is also important to note that this decision might be a reaction to the low sales of Hyundai's crossover SUV Tuscan, which was not able to compete with the success of its biggest competitor, the Kia Sportage.

As Hyundai cars in Pakistan import vehicle parts from Korea before assembling and selling CKD units locally, their manufacturing process is comparatively slower than other automakers in the industry.

This slow production process has delayed the delivery of Hyundai's booked cars to 5 to 6 months. Hyundai Pakistan hopes to overcome these challenges through initiating its new plan for increasing production capacity.

Hyundai auto sales Auto industry Hyundai Motor sales Production car sales automaker car production sales and manufacturing car industry

Hyundai Pakistan to Boost Production by 100pc

Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters