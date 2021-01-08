Hyundai Pakistan to Boost Production by 100pc

Hyundai-Nishat Motor Pvt. Ltd. plans on increasing its production capacity by 100 percent in the first quarter of the new year, according to Hassan Mansha, Hyundai Pakistan's CEO.

The company aims to adopt a double-shift schedule to boost its production capacity in three month, as reported by Pakwheels.com.

According to Hassan Mansha, Hyundai-Nishat hopes to create more employment opportunity in the auto sector through this initiative.

With launch of another car, the Hyundai Elantra, expected in 2021, Hyundai Pakistan is ready to increase its production capacity to meet the changing dynamics of Pakistan's auto sector.

It is also important to note that this decision might be a reaction to the low sales of Hyundai's crossover SUV Tuscan, which was not able to compete with the success of its biggest competitor, the Kia Sportage.

As Hyundai cars in Pakistan import vehicle parts from Korea before assembling and selling CKD units locally, their manufacturing process is comparatively slower than other automakers in the industry.

This slow production process has delayed the delivery of Hyundai's booked cars to 5 to 6 months. Hyundai Pakistan hopes to overcome these challenges through initiating its new plan for increasing production capacity.