ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

Recorder Report Updated 08 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the confidence that the provinces will try to get maximum benefit from the extension in incentives for the construction sector.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development, on Thursday, stated that the construction sector had been stabilising the economy and creating employment opportunities.

He emphasised the need to protect the environment during urban development and construction activities.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman gave a briefing to the prime minister about the construction in E-11 sector, and informed that separate rules have been made for this sector.

The chief secretary KP briefed the meeting about the master plan of 11 cities, and stated that in formerly known tribal districts, master planning was underway for six locations. The meeting was further informed that Rs242 billion had been earmarked for development projects for the fiscal year 2021, and Rs61 billion had been released till December 2020.

The chief secretary Sindh informed the meeting about the progress in construction-related projects.

Earlier, the prime minister also presided over a meeting to review the progress on Ravi Urban Development Project, and chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority briefed the meeting. The meeting discussed environment protection measures for Ravi City.

The meeting was also informed about the talks with international investors regarding the projects, and soon MoU would be signed with a company to produce electricity from waste.

The meeting was informed that all the issues in land purchase to increase the capacity of the project had been removed, and three base camps had also been established for development of the projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PM NCC Construction National Coordination Committee

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Smart metering system: CCOE seeks deliberations on proposed design

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.