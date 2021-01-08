Country moving towards development, prosperity: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the country is moving towards development and prosperity as the PTI government has taken several steps for public welfare.

In a statement, the CM said the government expenditures have been sufficiently curtailed by the incumbent government. The PTI government has done away with the wrong tradition of wasting national resources because the government money is the sacred trust of the people, he added. Those who bankrupted the country cannot claim to be leaders, he stressed. The CM also congratulated the nation over a successful test of guided multi launching rocket system Fatah-1.

Paying tributes to the scientists, he said that successful test of 140-kilometre long missile system would further strengthen the national defence. Pakistan is a peaceful country but has the full capability to give a befitting reply to any aggression, he added.

