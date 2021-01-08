Tribute paid to Syed Ibne Hassan Naqvi

KARACHI: Many friends and relatives gathered in Gul-e-Rang Hall of Arts Council of Pakistan here on Thursday to pay rich tribute to vice president National Bank of Pakistan, a social worker and philanthropist Syed Ibne Hassan Naqvi, who left for his last abode three weeks back.

Syed Ibne Hassan Naqvi, a very active professional and personal life suddenly expired in Karachi after suffering from complications due to Covid-19 for short time of one week. He has big circle of mourners not only in Karachi but throughout the country. He was heading the media department of NBP based in Karachi, and had strong and long rapport with media in all main cities of the country. Before joining NBP ten years back, he served Public Relation department of PICIC Bank.

Late Naqvi was also president of Pakistanis Heroes Organization, member of Arts Council of Pakistan and Karachi Press Club besides his great contribution in various social and philanthropy organizations.

The participants pledged to continue holding meetings/gatherings at different forums in the memory of Syed Ibne Hassan Naqvi to highlight his services.