Markets
LME official prices
08 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1958.50 2062.50 8129.50 2068.50 17796.00 21440.00 2833.00 2030.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1958.50 2062.50 8129.50 2068.50 17796.00 21440.00 2833.00 2030.50
3-months Buyer 1930.00 2068.00 8127.50 2081.50 17828.00 21170.00 2858.50 2061.50
3-months Seller 1930.00 2068.00 8127.50 2081.50 17828.00 21170.00 2858.50 2061.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 20908.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 20908.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
