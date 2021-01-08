ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 08 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF JAN & FEB 2021
================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT  SETTLEMENT
================================================
06.01.2021    Wednesday   08.01.2021      Friday
07.01.2021    Thursday    11.01.2021      Monday
08.01.2021    Friday      12.01.2021     Tuesday
11.01.2021    Monday      13.01.2021   Wednesday
12.01.2021    Tuesday     14.01.2021    Thursday
13.01.2021    Wednesday   15.01.2021      Friday
14.01.2021    Thursday    18.01.2021      Monday
15.01.2021    Friday      19.01.2021     Tuesday
18.01.2021    Monday      20.01.2021   Wednesday
19.01.2021    Tuesday     21.01.2021    Thursday
20.01.2021    Wednesday   22.01.2021      Friday
21.01.2021    Thursday    25.01.2021      Monday
22.01.2021    Friday      26.01.2021     Tuesday
25.01.2021    Monday      27.01.2021   Wednesday
26.01.2021    Tuesday     28.01.2021    Thursday
27.01.2021    Wednesday   29.01.2021      Friday
28.01.2021    Thursday    01.02.2021      Monday
29.01.2021    Friday      02.02.2021     Tuesday
================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

