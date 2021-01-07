ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls on firmer dollar and U.S. yields

  • Prices slipped as much as 2.5pc after scaling their highest since Nov. 9 on Wednesday, as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped above 1pc for the first time since March.
Reuters 07 Jan 2021

Gold slipped on Thursday weighed down by a stronger dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields, but prospects of more fiscal stimulus under a Democrat-led administration in Washington capped losses.

Spot gold fell 0.4pc to $1,910.71 per ounce by 12:33 p.m. EST (1733 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 0.2pc at $1,911.40.

Prices slipped as much as 2.5pc after scaling their highest since Nov. 9 on Wednesday, as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped above 1pc for the first time since March.

The higher treasury yields are pulling some "flight to safety money out of the gold market," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

But while the stronger dollar is weighing on gold, the greenback's upside is likely to be "short lived," he added.

The dollar index rebounded from a multi-year low, making bullion less attractive for other currency holders.

A Democrat victory in the U.S. Senate runoffs stoked inflation expectations as investors raised bets for more fiscal stimulus, while the U.S. Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden's win.

"The double Democratic win in Georgia increases expectations of larger stimulus support and higher infrastructure spending,"

Standard Chartered Analyst Suki Cooper said, adding the resultant higher inflation expectations would support upward momentum in gold.

On the technical front, gold is no longer in 'overbought' territory and $1,965 an ounce is a key resistance level, she said, with near term support around $1,894.

The non-yielding metal is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely to be spurred by widespread stimulus measures.

"There's going to be more downside for the dollar, and that's also going to be bullish for the metals," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

Silver fell 1pc to $27.02 an ounce.

Platinum rose 0.8pc to $1,110.33, and palladium slipped 1.2pc to $2,408.69.

Gold Joe Biden U.S. Treasury yields U.S. Senate Dollar gold market Bob Haberkorn Suki Cooper Kitco Metals Jim Wyckoff

Gold falls on firmer dollar and U.S. yields

PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR

Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters