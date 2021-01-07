Manviwalla voices for enhancing Pak-Cuba bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman, Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday said that the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Cuba, at political level, signified to broaden the mutual collaboration in diverse fields for the growth and prosperity of the people of two sides.

During meeting with Gabriel Tiel Capote, Ambassador of Cuba in Pakistan at Parliament House, Deputy Chairman Senate observed that the current trade volume between the two countries needs to be enhanced as there was huge scope for improvement.

He said that abundant opportunities were available for investment and business delegations of the two sides need to increase interactions and explore possibilities of investment, said a press release.

He said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Cuba and desires to further expand cooperation. “We desire to further expand mutual collaboration in trade, education and other fields”, Mandviwalla said.

He also underscored the need for enhanced Parliamentary linkages to bring people of the two sides more close and pave the way for multi-sectorial cooperation.

He hoped that both sides would strive for creating a level playing field for investment and explore avenues to give boost to trade and commerce.

The Cuban envoy thanked the Deputy Chairman Senate for warm welcome at the Parliament.

He agreed with the views of Deputy Chairman Senate for increasing trade and commercial ties for bilateral benefit. Both sides agreed to continue engagement for benefit of the people of two sides.

The Cuban ambassador has been served in Pakistan for 5 years which is his longest tenure in one country.

He praised the hospitality and love of the people of Pakistan for Cuban people.