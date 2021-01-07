ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Major markets log weekly gains; Qatar leads day's gains

  • Qatar benchmark registers 2% weekly gain.
  • Dubai index posts 5.4% gain for the week.
Reuters 07 Jan 2021

Major Gulf shares ended the first trading week of the New Year on a high on Thursday and registered weekly gains as the regional markets benefited from a rise in oil prices.

Crude hit its highest since late February after a fall in US stockpiles added further support following Saudi Arabia's unilateral decision to cut output.

The week also saw investors cheer the breakthrough in Qatar's over three-year diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries as Arab leaders gathered for a summit focused on ending a long-running dispute with Doha.

Qatar's index closed 0.9% higher, with petrochemical company Industries Qatar gaining more than 2% in the session.

The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank concluded the week with a 1.4% gain. The benchmark firmed 2.3% for the week.

QNB Financial Services Research said in a note that Qatari companies including banks are forecast to get a boost from a deal to end Doha's row with Gulf states.

Dubai's blue-chip index finished 0.8% higher, with the benchmark gaining in four of the five sessions in the week to post a weekly gain of 5.4%.

Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD strengthened 0.9%, while the emirate's largest listed developer Emaar Properties added 1%.

The Emirate of Dubai unveiled its fifth stimulus package, worth 315 million dirhams ($86 million), on Wednesday to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi index closed Thursday's session 0.7% higher for a weekly gain of 2.4%.

First Abu Dhabi Bank was the best performer on the benchmark, gaining 1.8%. The United Arab Emirates' largest lender sold sukuk, or Islamic bonds, worth $500 million on Thursday, as Gulf issuers start tapping debt investors in what is likely to be another record year for regional bonds.

Real estate stock RAK Properties tacked on nearly 6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index firmed 0.8%, driven mainly by a 1.4% gain in the world's fourth-largest chemical company Saudi Basic Industries and a 1.2% rise in Al-Rajhi Bank.

Egypt's market was closed for a holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA gained 0.8% to 8,737

ABU DHABI added 0.7% to 5,164

DUBAI gained 0.8% to 2,626

QATAR firmed 0.9% to 10,678

BAHRAIN lost 0.3% to 1,451

OMAN fell 0.3% to 3,699

KUWAIT ended flat at 6,031

