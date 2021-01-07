CTD arrest seven suspected terrorists in Sargodha

Punjab counter-terrorism department personnel on Thursday arrested seven suspected terrorists belonging to a banned organisation in Sargodha.

Additional Inspector General of Punjab Rai Tahir said that the suspects belong to a banned outfit Sipah e Muhammad. They were planning a series of attacks including fanning the sectarian fire by targeting popular and political persons.

CTD personnel also recovered explosives, hand grenades and arms.

He said that intelligence based operation carried out in Sargodha by CTD and intelligence agencies detained seven suspects including Aslam Hussain, Bharat Khan, Muhammad Ali, and Muhammad Iqbal who received their instructions from neighboring country.

The mastermind of these conspiracies is still at large and we have reached out to Interpol for their assistance in the arrests, the AIG said.

Last month, the CTD had foiled a possible militant attack on the Islamabad Stock Exchange. It was reported that three terrorists involved in the Rawalpindi bomb blast were also arrested.