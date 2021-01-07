Machh tragedy: PM decides to make surprise visit to Quetta

(Karachi) In a bid to express solidarity with the victims of Machh massacre, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided in-principle to visit Quetta, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the date and time of PM's visit will be kept secret due to security concerns. It is likely that the premier could land in Quetta at any time.

At least 11 coal miners were killed and several others were injured in an armed attack at Balochistan's Machh coal field.

Police said the attack took place near the Machh coal field, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of the provincial capital Quetta.

Armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them. Six of the miners were dead on the spot and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.

Initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as being from a Shiite Hazara community and the gunmen took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed.

Later, the PM took to his twitter handle assuring the families of Machh massacre victims that he will soon visit Quetta and offer his condolence to them personally.