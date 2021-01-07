ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.47%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.05%)
DGKC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.75%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.11%)
FCCL 21.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
FFL 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
HUBC 86.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.25%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.34%)
KAPCO 36.35 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.7%)
KEL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.95%)
MLCF 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.76%)
PAEL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.04%)
PPL 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PTC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.85%)
SNGP 47.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
TRG 89.27 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.33%)
UNITY 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,823 Increased By ▲ 36.03 (0.75%)
BR30 24,371 Increased By ▲ 85.87 (0.35%)
KSE100 45,502 Increased By ▲ 348.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 19,092 Increased By ▲ 170.24 (0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

  • We remain hopeful that the year 2021 will witness the dawn of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, FOs said.
  • The second round of intra-Afghan talks will begin on Saturday, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.
Aisha Mahmood 07 Jan 2021

Welcoming the commencement of the second round of Intra Afghan negotiations in Doha, Pakistan said it is hopeful that the year 2021 will witness the dawn of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the two teams have made significant progress by finalizing the rules and procedures last month and have now reconvened to negotiate on substantive issues.

"The year 2020 witnessed substantial progress towards peace in Afghanistan, with a number of positive developments including conclusion of U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement on 29 February 2020, start of intra-Afghan Negotiations on 12 September 2020, and agreement on Rules and Procedures on 2 December 2020, which paved the way for meaningful progress in the peace talks," FO said.

Pakistan called upon both sides to remain constructively engaged and show flexibility in the negotiations for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement 'which would lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan'.

The FO statement further said that Pakistan’s constructive role and facilitation of the Afghan peace process has been recognized by the international community, and it the country strongly believes that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

FO said that the only way forward is a negotiated political solution through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. Pakistan, on its part, would continue to extend all possible support for the Afghan peace process, FO said.

Pakistan said that the high level of violence in Afghanistan remains a matter of concern. "Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly called on all sides to take measures for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. We are hopeful that the two sides will prioritize working out a road-map for reduction in violence and ceasefire in the negotiations," FO added.

The second round of intra-Afghan talks started on Wednesday during a preparatory meeting. Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter that it was decided the teams would begin substantive discussions on Saturday.

Pakistan US Qatar Afghanistan Afghan Taliban peace talks Doha Peace agreement dialogue Afghan conflict

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material

Jewellers, accountants, developers/builders: Certain officials empowered to monitor and document

FBR estimates Rs1trn revenue loss

Rising pension spending: SBP calls for systemic reforms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters