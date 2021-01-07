French chef, who shook up UK dining scene, dies

LONDON: French chef Albert Roux, who with his late brother Michel helped revolutionise Britain’s dining scene with “Le Gavroche” restaurant in London, has died at 85, his family said Wednesday.

Roux died Monday after being unwell for a while, the family said in a statement. His brother Michel passed away in March last year at 78.

The brothers arrived in London in the 1960s and opened the signature restaurant in Mayfair in 1967, offering the highest standard of French cuisine at a time when British restaurant food had a lowly reputation worldwide.

The restaurant, along with “The Waterside Inn” they opened in Bray, west of London, were both awarded Michelin stars in 1974 and again in 1977, as fine dining slowly began to permeate British culture.