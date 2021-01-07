FFC achieves Top 25 Companies Award on PSX

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has maintained its legacy of securing 1st position amongst the Top 25 companies on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the 10th consecutive time since 2010.

The award being the most prestigious one in recognition of overall corporate performance in Pakistan signifies FFC’s distinction as a leader and role model for other corporates to emulate. Achievement of this award also reflects on the recognition of the FFC’s excellent corporate governance and financial performance.—PR

