Bullion rates

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).

================================== In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees ================================== KARACHI ---------------------------------- Gold Tezabi 24 CT 99661.00 Silver Tezabi 1200.27 ---------------------------------- HYDERABAD ---------------------------------- Gold 24 CT 99800.00 Gold 22 CT 91480.00 Silver 1187.00 ==================================