EFU GUARANTEED GROWTH FUND RATES

ANL
30.56
Increased By
▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC
16.30
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL
23.24
Increased By
▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN
90.50
Increased By
▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP
9.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO
9.50
Increased By
▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC
111.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL
48.49
Increased By
▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL
21.16
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL
25.52
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL
17.75
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL
15.34
Increased By
▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC
85.00
Decreased By
▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL
6.16
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL
29.14
Decreased By
▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO
34.39
Increased By
▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL
3.88
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM
15.37
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF
43.80
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL
41.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL
12.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER
10.12
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL
100.33
Increased By
▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL
25.34
Increased By
▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC
9.70
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK
1.03
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP
47.60
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG
88.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY
31.40
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL
1.24
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
