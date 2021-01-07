Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
07 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 160.20 160.50 DKK 26.27 26.37
SAUDIA RIYAL 42.45 42.65 NOK 18.78 18.88
UAE DIRHAM 43.45 43.65 SEK 19.39 19.49
EURO 196.00 198.00 AUD $ 123.00 124.00
UK POUND 217.00 219.00 CAD $ 124.80 126.00
JAPANI YEN ¥ 1.53072 1.55072 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 180.59 181.59 CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.00
=========================================================================
