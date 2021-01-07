KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 160.20 160.50 DKK 26.27 26.37 SAUDIA RIYAL 42.45 42.65 NOK 18.78 18.88 UAE DIRHAM 43.45 43.65 SEK 19.39 19.49 EURO 196.00 198.00 AUD $ 123.00 124.00 UK POUND 217.00 219.00 CAD $ 124.80 126.00 JAPANI YEN ¥ 1.53072 1.55072 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 180.59 181.59 CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.00 =========================================================================

