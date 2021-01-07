Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 162.46 158.75 GBP 221.04 215.96 EUR 199.63 195.06 JPY 1.5804 1.5443 SAR 43.36 42.28 AED 44.24 43.21 =================================

