Currency notes: exchange rates
Updated 07 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 162.46 158.75
GBP 221.04 215.96
EUR 199.63 195.06
JPY 1.5804 1.5443
SAR 43.36 42.28
AED 44.24 43.21
=================================
