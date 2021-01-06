Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

(Karachi) The federal government has removed Islamabad IG Aamir Zulfiqar from his post and appointed Qazi Jamilur Rehman, a 22-grade officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), as the new police chief, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, a notification has also been issued in this regard stating: “Qazi Jami-ur-Rehman, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The recent development comes days after policemen shot dead a young boy identified as Usama Satti at Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.