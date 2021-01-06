Re-holding of MDCAT: LHC seeks reply from PMC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) by January 11 on petitions seeking re-holding of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

Faisal Masood and others pleaded that the queries in the entrance test were out of syllabus as complained by majority of the students. He said the PMC betrayed its commitment of awarding grace marks to the students in case of an out of syllabus paper. He said the PMC played havoc with the future of the students whereas its own legitimacy was under question.

