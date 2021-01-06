ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Recorder Report Updated 06 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that the purpose of holding today’s rally is to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

He said that the day of 05 January is being celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day to raise voice for the right of Kashmiri brothers all over the world for their self-determination. He said that Kashmiri brothers have been treated inhumanely for a long time and India had illegally occupied the territory and usurped the rights of Kashmiri.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at a rally held from his Office Shahbaz Building Hyderabad to the office of Postmaster General on Tuesday (today) to raise the voice of right to self-determination for Kashmiri brothers.

He said that we strongly condemn the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris while such brutal atrocities Indian Government on Kashmiri Muslims are recognized and condemned by the whole world today. He said that the participants of the Kashmir Rally belong to different walk of life, want to send a message to the United Nations that Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolution and the oppression of Kashmiris should be stopped immediately. On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that usurping the rights of Kashmiri brothers by the Indian Government will not be accepted under any circumstances, the international community should take immediate notice of violation of rights of Kashmiri brothers and Inshallah Kashmir will one day become part of Pakistan (Kashmir Banega Pakistan).

The officials of different departments of the division, District Police, a large number of civil society activists, NGOs and citizens participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Rally and they exhibit the banners and chanted the slogans in favour of Kashmir’s independence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding

WB sees global output up 4pc in 2021, flags downside risks

Agri package not implemented due to Fakhar’s illness

Economy started to regain its pre-Covid trajectory in Q1FY21: SBP

Procurement of vaccine allowed by Cabinet

Setting up of additional accountability courts: PM wants quick disposal of corruption cases, SC told

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated ‘at all costs’: Commanders

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.