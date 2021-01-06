Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that the purpose of holding today’s rally is to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

He said that the day of 05 January is being celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day to raise voice for the right of Kashmiri brothers all over the world for their self-determination. He said that Kashmiri brothers have been treated inhumanely for a long time and India had illegally occupied the territory and usurped the rights of Kashmiri.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons at a rally held from his Office Shahbaz Building Hyderabad to the office of Postmaster General on Tuesday (today) to raise the voice of right to self-determination for Kashmiri brothers.

He said that we strongly condemn the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris while such brutal atrocities Indian Government on Kashmiri Muslims are recognized and condemned by the whole world today. He said that the participants of the Kashmir Rally belong to different walk of life, want to send a message to the United Nations that Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolution and the oppression of Kashmiris should be stopped immediately. On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that usurping the rights of Kashmiri brothers by the Indian Government will not be accepted under any circumstances, the international community should take immediate notice of violation of rights of Kashmiri brothers and Inshallah Kashmir will one day become part of Pakistan (Kashmir Banega Pakistan).

The officials of different departments of the division, District Police, a large number of civil society activists, NGOs and citizens participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Rally and they exhibit the banners and chanted the slogans in favour of Kashmir’s independence.

