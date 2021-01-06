Balochistan to set up Beach Parks

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government was working to set up four Beach Parks at the coastal belt in a bid to unlock the potential of tourism sector of the province.

The four beach parks would be established at Kund Malir, Ormara, Gwadar and Jiwani to develop its coastal area and attract more tourists.

The Blaochistan government would expend Rs200 million on the establishment of Beach Parks at the coastal belt, an official of Balochistan Coastal Development Autrhority said on Tuesday.

For promotion of coastal tourism, he said the government was constructing hotels, restaurants and ensuring the provision of other facilities in the shores of Balochistan.