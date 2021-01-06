Anti-encroachment operation: SHC dismisses plea seeking stay order

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday dismissed the plea for a stay order against the anti-encroachment operation in Karachi.

A division bench of SHC rejected the plea after owners moved SHC to challenge the demolition of restaurants constructed on the plots ‘being used for both commercial and residential purposes’ during the anti-encroachment operation along Karachi’s Super Highway.

The owners sought a stay order against the ongoing anti-encroachment on the ground that the notice issued to them by Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) was illegal.

The bench said the court will listen to the stance of concerned officials and issued notices to SBCA director-general (DG) and other parties in the case.

Meanwhile, SHC bench directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a report in two weeks after filing the reference against accused in embezzlement of funds in Municipal Commissioner Malir Office.

NAB investigation officer told the court that inquiry against the accused has been completed and sent to headquarter for approval. Reference would be filed against the accused in two weeks, Officer stated.

NAB submitted that public funds were embezzled in different years in municipal commissioner office Malir, which caused heavy losses to government exchequer.