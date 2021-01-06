Donors visit Alkhidmat Aagosh Home

KARACHI: The donors of Alkhidmat Karachi and a number of families visited Aghosh Home, which is in the last stage of its construction phase in Gulshan-e-Maymar under AlKhidmat Karachi.

The senior manager of Alkhidmat Karachi, Inayat Ullah Ismail presented a detailed briefing to the guests about the project.

He told that initially, AlKhidmat would provide patronage to 50 orphan children and all necessary services would be available there. In the second phase, the services circle of Aghosh Home would be extended up to 100 children, he added.

He said that at present, children aged 6 to 8 years would be kept in Aghosh Home in a very home-like environment.

Not only religious and modern education and training would be given to these orphan kids, but also all other necessary facilities including health, sports and entertainment would also be provided to them.

He thanked all the donors and their families who visited Aghosh and extending their generous cooperation. After the briefing, all the guests inspected the different segments of the project.

