Staff member jailed for Buckingham Palace thefts

LONDON: A Buckingham Palace kitchen assistant has been jailed for eight months after admitting stealing medals, official photos and other items, and selling some on eBay, police said.

Adamo Canto, 37, was sentenced in court on Monday after pleading guilty to three counts of theft between November 2019 and August 2020, the Metropolitan Police said. Police said they recovered a “significant quantity” of stolen items when they searched his staff quarters in Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth’s London residence, where he had worked as a catering assistant since 2015. The goods were worth up to £100,000 ($136,000, 111,000 euros) in total, and some were listed for sale on the eBay auction site for a small fraction of their worth, prosecutor Simon Maughan said.