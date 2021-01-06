ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Nikkei slides

Reuters 06 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares slid on Tuesday as the government looks set to declare a state of emergency to deal with rising Covid-19 infections while uncertainty about Senate runoffs in the US state of Georgia also curbed investors’ risk appetite.

Nikkei share average dipped 0.37% to 27,158.63, while the broader Topix ticked down 0.19% to 1,791.22, both indexes marking their third straight session of losses.

Airlines and train operators were among worst performers in the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry subindexes, falling 1.2% and 1.5% respectively, on the prospects of fresh curbs to contain the health crisis.

Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land dropped 2%.

Carmakers fell 1.2% as the yen’s gains against the US dollar could chip away their profit from exports.

Sony rose 1.3% to reach a 20-year high while Tokyo Electron surged 2.6% to a record high. Internet firm Z Holdings gained 3.5%.

The Bank of Japan on Monday reduced the size of its buying in exchange traded funds to 50 billion yen ($485.91 million), compared with about 70 billion yen in recent months. But the market already took the cut in its stride.

